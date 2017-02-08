Mayor Barry Touts Record Distribution Of Affordable Housing Funds

Mayor Megan Barry on Tuesday touted three new apartment projects and other work to be undertaken as part of a record amount of financial incentives divvied up from the city’s affordable housing fund. The new affordable housing developments, which are to produce 381 affordably priced units and 407 overall housing units, come from a record $10 million that Barry and the Metro Council pumped into the Barnes Fund for Affordable Housing during this year’s budget, which was approved last spring. Barry held a news conference Tuesday to highlight the progress, declaring it “the most significant step forward for a Metro-based initiative to provide affordable housing in Nashville.” The housing fund offers incentives to nonprofits and developers in exchange for building affordable and workforce housing.

READ MORE