Nate Berkus’ Design Director Lists Rehabbed Gold Coast Home

One of a pair of women who run the Chicago-based firm headed by celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus has listed for sale a Gold Coast home that she has renovated in the past two years. Priced at just under $3.5 million, the 19th-century home on Scott Street has many original features including a staircase that curves up the center toward a skylight, said Lauren Buxbaum Gordon, the seller. The director of design at Berkus’ firm bought the house in August 2014 for $2.4 million, according to the Cook County Recorder of Deeds. “We redid the kitchen and all eight bathrooms,” Gordon said, “but all the doors and moldings are original.” During the rehab, they added an alley garage with a roof deck.

READ MORE