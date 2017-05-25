Newsletter 

New 365-home neighborhood planned for site next to Bluffton’s May River High

The rapid growth of the Bluffton area could continue as 365 new homes have been proposed for a neighborhood in the New Riverside development directly adjacent to May River High School. Bluffton’s Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday evening to recommend approval of an initial master plan for the proposed gated community near the intersection of New Riverside and Old Palmetto Bluff roads.

Source: The Island Packet

