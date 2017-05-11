New Boise architectural firm busy with affordable housing, education projects

A pair of architects who had worked at the Hummel Architects office in Boise together have started a firm with a third partner in a former liquor store in downtown Boise. Clint Sievers and John King started Pivot North Architecture in September and teamed up with Gary Sorensen, and have hired five people since then. The firm was recently selected as the top finalist in the Ash Street project a set of 30 townhomes with retail on a .71-acre parcel across from Payette Brewing in downtown Boise. Boise’s Capital City Development Corp., which put out the RFP for the $7 million project, requires that the apartments be affordable for individuals and families earning between 80 and 140 percent of the local average median.

Source: Idaho Business Review