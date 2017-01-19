Design Trends: What’s New in Colors, Materials and More

New York is and has always been a city that celebrates reinvention and change, and that storied reputation has attracted generations of tastemakers. Interior design is one of the city’s largest talent pools and taking advantage of this valuable resource is one of the benefits of being a New Yorker. Trends come and go, and striking a balance between current and timeless can make a huge difference in the value of a property. We spoke to some experts in the field about how to approach a design project and what trends and innovations seem to be the most lasting and worthwhile to have come around in recent years. Of-the-Moment Trends & Demands: There are many ways to revamp a property’s look and vibe—from a completely restructured lobby to a new coat of paint in an of-the-moment color. When considering a common space overhaul, the goal is to create a look that will sustain for at least 10-15 years, and possibly longer.

READ MORE