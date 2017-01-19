Exclusive: Developer plans new luxury apartments near Lake Houston

A longtime Houston developer is planning to build a new luxury apartment project near Lake Houston. Martin Fein Interests Ltd. closed Jan. 10 on a 17.9-acre site off West Lake Houston Parkway. The multifamily developer plans to build a luxury three-story garden-style apartment complex spanning about 300 units on the site, which sits a few miles north of Generation Park and is zoned to Humble Independent School District. Tim Dosch, Tom Dosch and David Marshall of ARA Newmark Houston brokered the deal on behalf of Martin Fein. The financial terms of the deal, which was in the works for most of 2016, were not disclosed. The land deal is one of the first suburban land deals to close in 2017. Martin Fein Interests is expected to break ground on the yet-to-be-announced project later this year. More details about the project were not immediately available.

