New senior apartments coming to New Lenox

When the new 53-unit senior apartment complex opens in New Lenox next summer, officials said they expect it to be almost fully occupied. Ground recently was broken for the New Lenox Horizon Senior Living Community on the corner of Cedar Road and Otto Drive by the non-profit Alden Foundation, the sponsor and developer of the project. The three-story brick building will provide affordable housing to those who are at least 62 years old, live independently, and meet income criteria.

Source: Chicago Tribune