New Single-Family Luxury Neighborhood by TRI Pointe Homes Coming Soon to Rosedale in Azusa

AZUSA, CA–(Marketwired – Jan 25, 2017) – Rosedale, the San Gabriel Valley’s award-winning master-planned community, will soon welcome Bradford by TRI Pointe Homes, a brand-new luxury collection set to debut in early 2017. As one of the final neighborhood offerings in Rosedale, this exciting new address will feature three expansive single-family designs enhanced by classic architectural style, open-concept interiors, indoor-outdoor living spaces and flexible room options. Sought-after design elements will include a full downstairs bed and bath for guests or in-laws; modern kitchens with optional prep kitchens for entertaining; an upper level loft for family tranquility; large master suites with optional outdoor decks; optional covered California Rooms; and three-car tandem garages.

