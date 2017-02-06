Newport Development buys 30 acres of land in Paddock Lake

An affiliate of a Mt. Pleasant-based home builder purchased 30 acres of vacant land in Paddock Lake from an affiliate of Kenosha-based Bear Development. TNG 26, LLC, which is registered to Newport Development Corp., purchased the parcel, west of Highway F and south of Highway 50, from Stephen C. Mills, CEO of Bear, for $1 million, according to state records. In December, Bear presented a plan to the Paddock Lake Committee of the Whole for a subdivision project called Whitetail Ridge that included 65 multi-family units and 28 single family homes at the site.

