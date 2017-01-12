New York Secures the Most Affordable Housing Units in 27 Years

Despite the loss of a key housing program, the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce Thursday that it built or preserved 21,963 units of housing in 2016 for poor and working-class New Yorkers, the most since 1989. The total includes 6,844 apartments in newly constructed buildings, according to data provided by city housing officials. The announcement will be made at a news conference in Brooklyn. These apartments are earmarked for families and individuals who meet income requirements, with about 35 percent of the units set aside for three-person households making no more than $40,800. “I want people struggling out there to know that this is still your city,” Mr. de Blasio said Wednesday. “We are fighting to keep New York a place that seniors, the middle class and families trying to make it to the middle class can actually afford.”

