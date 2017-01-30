3 Reasons For Optimism In Senior Housing Finance in 2017

Senior housing players have some reasons to be optimistic about financing looking toward the year ahead. The positive outlook stems from the Trump administration’s talk of deregulation, along with interest rate action and real estate investment trust (REIT) activity. Another outcome that may have an impact on senior housing finance, which will remain to be seen, is what the new administration will actually do with the health care system—with the intention of the administration to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Chris Blanda, vice president of financial advice and investment banking firm Lancaster Pollard, explained to Senior Housing News. “We are going to see how the new administration starts to behave, which could change our outlook,” he said. “It’s tough to predict how they will behave opposed to other elections because they haven’t shared how they are going to get things done in detail. Everybody’s just waiting to see.”

READ MORE