P.B. Bell Community Awarded for Customer Service and Community Design

Velaire at Aspera Recognized with AMA and J Turner Awards

PHOENIX (June 2, 2017) – P.B. Bell, a leader in multifamily housing development, management and acquisitions, has been recognized for its commitment to excellent customer service and for community design for its newest community, Velaire at Aspera. The luxury apartment community within the Aspera mixed-use development in Glendale, Arizona opened about a year ago.

Velaire received a J Turner Award recognizing its exceptional customer service. J Turner Research offers resident survey and reputation management services for multifamily communities nationwide, and recognizes communities with awards across a variety of categories, including customer service. Velaire at Aspera was recognized as the top-ranked community among a field of 2,400 other multifamily communities throughout the country.

The same core team of P.B. Bell employees has been honored with J Turner Awards twice previously for exceptional customer service.

“We are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service at our communities, so it’s a great point of pride to be recognized nationally for those efforts,” Chapin Bell, P.B. Bell CEO, said. “When we develop communities, we know we are creating homes for residents who are looking for luxury amenities and premium service, and we consistently strive to deliver on both.”

The J Turner Award comes on the heels of P.B. Bell and Velaire being recognized by the Arizona Multihousing Association for best design for a garden-style multifamily community. Velaire and P.B. Bell were recognized with the award from a pool of three finalists.

Located at 75th Avenue and the Agua Fria Loop 101 Freeway, Velaire at Aspera offers 286 luxury apartment homes in a resort-like setting, with amenities that include a theater room, a dog agility park and dog wash, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility, in addition to a luxury pool and outdoor entertainment pavilion, and nearby recreational and sports opportunities. Velaire at Aspera offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 726 square feet to 1,281 square feet, all with modern features and both cool and warm aesthetic options.

Velaire at Aspera, a nearly 13-acre site cushioned on either side by two lakes, consumes most of the northern portion of the Aspera community’s 75 acres, which also supports retail, healthcare and assisted living components. The Velaire at Aspera community neighbors Banner Healthcare offices, a Mountainside Fitness, stores and restaurants, a senior living community, and Treasure House, a first-of-its-kind residential facility for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, co-founded by former Arizona Cardinal Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda.

In addition, Velaire at Aspera residents have pedestrian-friendly access to a retail center filled with neighborhood restaurants, financial institutions, retails shops and fitness clubs.

P.B. Bell currently manages more than 9,000 apartment homes, and has developed nearly 6,000 apartment units in 27 communities, many of which are award winning. Founded by Philip Bell in 1976, P.B. Bell celebrated 40 years of business in 2016, specializing in development, acquisitions and residential property management for the multifamily housing industry.

