Passco Acquires $50M Luxury Community in FL

Passco Cos. recently closed on its third acquisition in Florida this year with the purchase of a high-end multifamily property located in Melbourne, Fla., an area that has the largest concentration of science, technology, engineering and math jobs in the entire state. The California-based real estate investor paid $50.25 million for Marisol at Viera, a 208-unit Class A luxury community at 2439 Casabona Lane. Cushman & Wakefield’s Ken Delvillar and Jay Ballard represented both the buyer and the seller, Atlanta-based Pollack Shores, in the transaction. Chris Black of KeyBank Real Estate Capital’s Commercial Mortgage Group arranged acquisition financing for Passco Cos. through a Fannie Mae program.

