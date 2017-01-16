Pathfinder Nabs Glitter Gulch Property for $13M

San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners has acquired Tierra Bella, a Las Vegas, Nev. apartment community, for $12.5 million. Built in 2003, the 89-unit property is located in the Lone Mountain submarket, at 10620 Alexander Road in Las Vegas. Tierra Bella features 13 buildings and includes 16 one-bedroom, one-bath units, 50 two-bedroom, two-bath residences and 32 three-bedroom, two bath apartment homes. The apartments offer a number of upscale features, including full-size washer-dryers, vaulted ceilings and private patios and balconies. Residences average 1,061 square feet, and range from 772 to 1,204 square feet in size. “We were attracted to the fact that the property is recent vintage and had been owned by a financial institution which undermanaged it,” Pathfinder senior managing director and co-founder Mitch Siegler told MHN. “We also like the fact that it hasn’t been upgraded, and believe that the three-bedroom units will be quite desirable and will have limited competition in the area.” Pathfinder plans to modernize and rebrand the property to create a greater sense of community through extensive common-area improvements and interior renovations, said Lorne Polger, senior managing director at Pathfinder.

READ MORE