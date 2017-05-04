Pathfinder Partners Announces Groundbreaking for New Ramona Townhome Community

The revitalization of downtown Ramona will take a step forward at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 when San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners and its general contractor, Crowbar Construction, break ground on Paseo Village Townhomes in an event open to the public. Pathfinder, which specializes in opportunistic and value-add multifamily real estate investments, acquired the 2.5-acre parcel – complete with approved architectural plans – in late 2016.

READ MORE

Source: Patch