Peskin Proposes Putting An Affordable Housing Development Atop SFFD’s Station 13

Today, District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin will introduce legislation that will pave the way to build an affordable-housing development above SFFD’s Station 13 (530 Sansome St.). If approved, the proposal would grant the property’s 200-foot air rights to the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development to build between 100 and 150 units of affordable housing, while the Fire Department would maintain ownership of the land, as well as a new station. As the Chronicle reported yesterday, this proposal to blend affordable housing with civic use isn’t necessarily new. Housing was first brought up at the Sansome Street fire station back in 1975, and Peskin resurfaced the idea when he became a supervisor in 2002.

Source: Hoodline