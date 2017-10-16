Newsletter 

Opening of phase IV estates introduces 80 new lots; homesite reservations available now

0 Comments

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill is known for offering a variety of homes and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park! The rare opportunity this celebrated new home development offers will soon be enhanced with the late-year opening of Phase IV in The Estates, offering 80 new, impressive homesites, approximately 80 percent of which are daylight and walkout locations adjacent to community green spaces.

READ MORE

Source: Kansas City

You May Also Like

New Affordable Housing Building Opens Above Shaw Metro

0

National multifamily market conditions strong, says Freddie Mac

0

Talking ‘hotness’ with realtor.com’s chief economist Jonathan Smoke

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *