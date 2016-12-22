As It Gentrifies, Philadelphia Is Shedding Affordable Housing

The demand for rentals, especially affordable ones, has risen to record levels since the recession, and the supply has not caught up anywhere in the U.S. Philadelphia is no exception: It lost a fifth of its low-cost housing stock with rent at or below $750 between 2000 and 2014, according to a new report out of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. (That cost threshold is 30 percent of the annual median income of $30,000, which is around the maximum an average person in the city can afford in 2014.) Given that incomes have been flat in the city, a growing shortage of affordable housing means more rent burden and financial stress, especially in the city’s gentrifying neighborhoods.

