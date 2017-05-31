Newsletter 

Phoenix Haus to build home in Detroit to show off low-cost green system

0 Comments

Detroit-based Phoenix Haus LLC, which designs and builds energy-efficient building systems, is creating its first home in Southeast Michigan to showcase its low-cost housing templates that can achieve zero emissions. Construction will start in July and Phoenix Haus expects in late 2017 to complete the showpiece, an about 1,700-square -foot single-family residence, said founder and principle Bill McDonald. “We like to think of it as we’re creating a system that allows people to access these efficiencies at a competitive price point,” McDonald said. “We make it easy for the architect to build it out, roll it out.”

READ MORE
Source: Crain’s

You May Also Like

The three-car garage is booming in America

0

Tales from the Greater Boston Home Buying Market is brutally competitive

0

Seniors Report Growing Unease About Living Independently at Home

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *