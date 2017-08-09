Phoenix Housing Market Sees Solid Growth Despite Slight Dip In Homeownership, According To Latest Ten-X Report

Ten-X, the nation’s leading online real estate transaction marketplace, has released its First Quarter 2017 Economic and Single-Family Housing Market Outlook Report for Phoenix, which reveals a strengthening housing market despite a slight dip in homeownership. In the first quarter, the region’s homeownership rate fell from 63 percent to 62.3 percent and continues to trail the national level, yet is still 120 basis points higher than the same period one year ago.

Source: Markets Insider