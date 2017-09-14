Plans approved for new southwest side subdivision

A new 36-home subdivision will soon occupy 31 acres of land on Waukesha’s far southwest side, following a city panel’s favorable vote Wednesday. Siepmann Realty, developers of what will be known as the Monarch subdivision, presented the Plan Commission with a preliminary plat. The document gave several details, including the arrangement of each parcel within the overall subdivision. Monarch will be located on Highway X, across the street from West High School. The city land abuts a rural subdivision in the Town of Waukesha.

Source: gmtoday

