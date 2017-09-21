Plans Take Shape for Senior Living in ‘Disneyland for Football’

A much buzzed-about retirement community for former NFL players officially has an operator—and more of a game plan. That community, Legends Landing, will include 143 beds for independent living, assisted living and memory care. San Antonio’s Franklin Companies, owner and manager of seven senior living properties in Texas under the Franklin Park brand, will operate the community, which is estimated to cost between $50 million and $60 million to build.

Source: Senior Housing News

READ MORE