Portland State architecture students build sleeping pods for city’s homeless

Portland State University students in architecture and public interest design took on a unique challenge this fall: design and build micro dwelling units, or “sleeping pods,” to keep homeless people safe and warm this winter. Their innovative housing units were displayed alongside those created by professional architects and housing activists in a design initiative sponsored by the City of Portland. Portland Mayor Charlie Hales unveiled the designs of the affordable one-person homes from 14 teams – including two from PSU — in City Hall’s atrium at noon on Monday, Dec. 5. The full-scale prototypes were on exhibit Dec. 9-18 at NW Glisan St. and NW Park Ave., Portland. In response to Portland’s housing emergency, faculty and student fellows in the PSU School of Architecture’s Center for Public Interest Design joined forces with the Village Coalition, City Repair and Mayor Hales’ office to launch and lead the POD (Partners on Dwelling) Initiative. An estimated 3,800 people in Multnomah County (which includes Portland) live on the street or in temporary shelters, and an additional 12,000 are estimated to live in overcrowded or unsafe conditions.

