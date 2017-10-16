Newsletter 

Portland Mayor Wants $100M For Affordable Housing In TriMet Measure

Mayor Ted Wheeler says he asked TriMet to include $100 million for affordable housing in the $1.7 billion regional transportation funding measure it is preparing for the November 2018 ballot. Wheeler made the announcement Saturday while speaking at a community forum on affordable housing in the Southwest Corridor where Metro has proposed the region’s next MAX line. The potential measure tentatively includes $750 million as the region’s share of the $2.4 billion line and $950 million for local congestion relief and safety projects.

Source: OPB

