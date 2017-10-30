Regional economists are positive, but warn of too-high housing costs and an aging workforce

A trio of experts gave a largely positive outlook on the state of the economy Friday during a Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce forum. The event at the Balboa Bay Resort featured UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg, an adjunct professor of economics and director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast; Christopher Schwarz, an associate professor of finance at UC Irvine and faculty director of the school’s Center for Investment and Wealth Management; and Jonathan Lansner, a business columnist with the Orange County Register.

READ MORE

Source: LA Times