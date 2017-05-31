Possible Cooling of Housing Market to Come

According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage, their Housing Demand Index increased 9.2 percent from March to a seasonally adjusted level of 121 in April. A level of 100 is based on the historical average from January 2013 to December 2015 of Redfin’s customers requesting home tours and writing offers. Though Redfin’s levels have remained above its historical average all year, the Demand Index has been steadily decreasing from January to March before picking back up in April.

Source: MReport