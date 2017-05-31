Newsletter 

Possible Cooling of Housing Market to Come

0 Comments

According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage, their Housing Demand Index increased 9.2 percent from March to a seasonally adjusted level of 121 in April. A level of 100 is based on the historical average from January 2013 to December 2015 of Redfin’s customers requesting home tours and writing offers. Though Redfin’s levels have remained above its historical average all year, the Demand Index has been steadily decreasing from January to March before picking back up in April.

READ MORE
Source: MReport

You May Also Like

Home starts surge at master-planned community

0

Eye on the Economy: Number of Unfilled Construction Jobs Increasing

0

A new crop of Eichlers rises in Palm Springs, the mecca of modernism

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *