The ‘prefab’ housing resurgence rolls on

From Gold-rush California to post-Blitz London, prefabricated — or prefab — housing has experienced a few booms throughout history, particularly when society is in need of quick and cheap living solutions. However, despite the affordability and innovation that comes with such homes they have often come with certain a stigma attached. The word “prefab” is often associated with bad design, dilapidation and poverty. But modular housing has come a long way from the Sears Catalogs Homes and trailer parks of the past. Today, top architects are getting into the game, and many clients who have both the time and means for regular site-built homes are starting to look towards prefab again.

Source: CNN