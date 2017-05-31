Prospect Cove plans moving forward for 198-unit affordable senior housing complex

Leaders with LDG Development say plans are moving forward for the affordable senior housing complex called Prospect Cove. The proposal is to build a 198-unit complex for seniors on fixed incomes off Timber Ridge Drive and River Road. The property is in Metro Louisville limits but right on the border with the city of Prospect. “In Louisville alone, we’re expecting our senior population to more than double over the next twenty years,” said Michael Gross, Development Manager of Prospect Cove development manager.

READ MORE

Source: WDRB