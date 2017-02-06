Pulte plans to buy, build on Tamarac golf property

National home builder PulteGroup has a contract to buy part of a closed golf course in Tamarac from a country club owner. Pulte could build as many as 152 houses on the 44.1-acre site at the Woodmont Country Club, locate at 7801 Northwest 80 Avenue in Tamarac. The owner, Woodmont Country Club Inc., previously obtained regulatory approval to build 152 houses on a 9 of 18 closed holes on its golf course. Another 18 holes at the golf course are still open. Brent Baker, president of the Southeast Florida division of Pulte, told the South Florida Business Journal that Woodmont plans to use proceeds from the nine-hole property sale to build a new clubhouse and to upgrade and reopen nine holes of the golf course, increasing the total number to 27 holes.

