PulteGroup Builds Prototype Zero Net Energy Home In California

How would you like to live in a home that doesn’t cost you anything in energy bills? PulteGroup, a major national homebuilder head- quartered in Atlanta, is building a prototype zero-net energy (ZNE) home in the company’s Botanica community in Brentwood, Calif. ZNE homes, which produce as much energy from renewable sources as they consume, aren’t new. In fact, builders have constructed one-off ZNEs in cities all around the United States. The unanswered question has been whether they can scale up the ZNE concept to build these homes in the hundreds instead of one at a time.

Source: AJC