PulteGroup’s Earnings Don’t Show Any Sign of a Slowing Housing Market

Another quarter of favorable market conditions for homebuilders is in the books, and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) took full advantage of the situation to post better than expected quarterly earnings, even though revenue came in slightly lower than expected. Here’s a look at the company’s most recent results and why investors can reasonably assume that things will likely improve from here. Like in the prior quarter, PulteGroup delivered on just about every metric you want to see from homebuilders. Revenue was up, driven by a modest 2.2% uptick in closings and a 6.6% increase in the average selling price per house, which stood at $399,000 for the third quarter. Analysts were expecting somewhat higher revenue for the quarter, but what do they know?

Source: Motley Fool