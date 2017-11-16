Newsletter 

Mortgages rates rise: 30-year hits 4-month high 3.95 percent

Long-term mortgage rates rose this week to the highest level in months. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the rate on benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages hit 3.95 percent, up from 3.90 percent last week and highest since July. A year ago, it stood at 3.94 percent. The rate on 15-year home loans, popular among those who refinance mortgages, climbed to an average 3.31 percent, highest since April and up from 3.24 percent last week and 3.14 percent a year ago.

