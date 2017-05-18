Real estate CEO: Record-low housing inventory is ‘freaking us out’

The number of homes for sale in America has been falling steadily for the past year, but the situation is apparently getting much worse as spring demand heats up. “The inventory is reaching historic lows. It’s never declined faster than it did last month. It’s freaking us out — it’s affecting our business; it’s limiting our sales,” said Glenn Kelman, CEO of Seattle-based Redfin, a real estate firm. “We’re going to be fine in terms of market share, but I think the overall industry for the first time is seeing sales volume really limited by the inventory crunch.”

