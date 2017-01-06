Redefining 9 to 5 Living

e-lofts by Lord Aeck Sargent is a new type of space, heavy on sustainability and flexibility, and not so much on the time clock

By Genevieve Smith

Photography by David Madison Photography

When the first wave of urban revival hit, downtown real estate and rent skyrocketed. Naturally, people and developers looked outside of urban centers and found outdated and largely dilapidated manufacturing facilities. The square footage was large, the quantity of like properties was large and, most of all, they were cheap. Arguably the birthplace of so many of the design trends we’ve come to recognize instantly—exposed ventilation, brick walls, the ‘open concept’ floor plan and other industrial touches that are so ubiquitous today—lofts have become the ‘it’ thing in their own right.

The question then becomes: what next? If you ask Warren Williams of Lord Aeck Sargent, the old axiom of ‘form follows function’ is about to be turned upside down. “With the e-lofts we’re going to be saying, ‘give me a space but do not limit what I can do in it’,” said Williams. “Rather, we’re saying ‘give me a space that’s flexible enough that I can decide what to do with it and the form will no longer have to follow if the function doesn’t have to be so narrowly focused’.”

e-lofts is a template for transforming un-occupied, suburban office buildings into lofts for use as workplaces, apartments, or both. The hybrid residential-commercial space in Alexandria, Va. (just outside of D.C.) transformed a 1987 office building into 200 sustainable, live-work units. It needed to change zoning laws to even begin the work, creating a new standard, and adapting code and design to meet both residential and business rules.

According to Robert Seldin of Novus Residences, the genesis of e-lofts was very organic. He and his partner on the project, Williams, noticed a strange trend in their market: although the D.C. area had been gaining jobs steadily every year, the office vacancy kept rising. “Basically, this has happened every year since the recession ended,” said Seldin. “That had never happened in any one year in this market since World War II, and it has happened every year since 2008.” That in turn, of course, begged the question why.

According to the project partners, no one could give them an accurate answer. Hearing everything from changes in how the government does spending to it likely being a hangover from the mortgage meltdown, nothing seemed quite right. “For us, none of those reasons rang true,” said Seldin.

