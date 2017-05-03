Redwood Home Builders Joins Elite Builders Guild in Pinewood Forrest
Local builder, Redwood Home Builders, is pleased to announce their selection to join the Pinewood Forrest Builders Guild. Effective immediately, Redwood Home Builders will build state-of-the art, sustainable homes in Fayetteville’s new mixed-use community Pinewood Forrest, which is located next to Pinewood Studios Atlanta. The large-scale development on over 234 acres is the vision of Chick-fil-A’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Cathy and will include more than 1,300 residences ranging from apartments, single family homes, townhouse and treehouses.
Source: Broadway World