Hot Property: Refined finishes adorn LEED Platinum condo in Noe Valley

Noe Valley is no stranger to high-end design. The neighborhood serves as one of the most dramatic examples of San Francisco’s housing boom. While home to meticulously redesigned Edwardians and Victorians, Noe Valley also offers modern design as evidenced by this fashionable condo on Guerrero Street conceptualized by Handel Architects. “It features a sophisticated design complemented by the progressive needs of urban sustainability,” said Colleen Cotter of Vanguard Properties, who is listing 1060 Guerrero St. for $1.75 million.

Source: SFGATE

