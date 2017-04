“For seven years now, the Dodd-Frank Act has stifled the American Dream—for half of the country,” said U.S. Representative David Kustoff (R-TN) in an opinion piece on CNBC. According to Kustoff, Dodd-Frank requires rolling back, and it has caused plenty of harm since then. Though it saved plenty of big banks during the recession, its regulation has stifled many smaller banks.

Source: DS News