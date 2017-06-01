A region-by-region breakdown of where the Fed sees the economy now

The U.S. economy continued to grow at a steady, if sluggish, pace from early April through late May, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest survey of regional economic conditions. That slow pace also helped keep inflation in check, according to comments from the businesses polled by the central bank’s 12 regional districts. “On balance, pricing pressures were little changed from the prior report,” the central bank said in its Beige Book report on the economy.

Source: CNBC