Newsletter 

A region-by-region breakdown of where the Fed sees the economy now

0 Comments

The U.S. economy continued to grow at a steady, if sluggish, pace from early April through late May, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest survey of regional economic conditions. That slow pace also helped keep inflation in check, according to comments from the businesses polled by the central bank’s 12 regional districts. “On balance, pricing pressures were little changed from the prior report,” the central bank said in its Beige Book report on the economy.

READ MORE

Source: CNBC

 

You May Also Like

The Economy Takes Center Stage in 2016 Campaign

0

Tiny houses slowly becoming a trend in Utah County

0

Year Opportunities at Audie Murphy Ranch Tempt Buyers With 5 Neighborhoods Showcasing Array of Home Designs

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *