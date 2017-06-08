Residential Property Prices: The End of an Era

The 14-year era of rising prices for residential properties appears to be over. Over the next few quarters, real estate economists at Credit Suisse expect prices to stagnate. Single-family dwellings ought to outpace condominiums in terms of price growth. The real estate experts at Credit Suisse also show how real estate marketing is being revolutionized by augmented and virtual reality. What appears at first glance to be little more than a digital game has longer-term potential to lower transaction costs and reduce risks for property developers. Those who rely on property valuations are also confronted with risks.

Source: The Financial