Reven Housing REIT, Inc. Provides Update On Hurricane Harvey

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (the “Company”, “Reven”) (NASDAQ: RVEN), an owner and operator of single-family residential properties, announced today that it is actively assessing the impact of Hurricane Harvey on its rental homes in Houston. “On behalf of Reven, we extend our heartfelt thoughts to all of Texas, our residents and our team members in Houston as they continue to battle storms in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey,” stated Chad Carpenter, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Reven Housing REIT, Inc. “Our local team members are assessing the impact of the storm on our homes but the extent of continued flooding of key roadways to the affected areas is making the process challenging. We will provide a complete assessment as soon as the weather permits and our team completes their diligence.”

Source: Markets Insider

READ MORE