Richmond American Homes Announces Community Grand Opening In Orem

OREM, Utah, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of Orem Orchards in the heart of Orem. Homebuyers and agents are encouraged to attend the community’s grand opening celebration from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 11. The event will include exciting giveaways, complimentary refreshments from Melty Way and Penguin Brothers food trucks and tours of the builder’s popular Hemingway model home.

