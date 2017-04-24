Rodrock Development rolls out a spectacular selection for Spring Parade of Homes

Bountiful blooms, vibrant colors, and warm breezes abound, proving that Spring has thankfully arrived. But Mother Nature doesn’t get all the fun. In fact, the new housing industry has been just as busy—and showy—marking Kansas City’s 55th annual Spring Parade of Homes. More than 380 new homes, spread throughout seven metropolitan-area counties, are perfectly primed so attendees can see the latest in homebuilding. From today through May 7th, these gorgeous abodes are open to the public for free tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Source: The Kansas City Star