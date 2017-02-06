Rooftop Solar Panels Present Physical Challenges

One of the less often spoken about but significant advantages of solar energy generation is that the panels are relatively low maintenance. “Low maintenance,” however, does not mean “no maintenance.” Science Daily last week reported on work at Sandia National Laboratories aimed at reducing corrosion on electronic elements and connections in the devices. The story at Science Daily says that corrosion can reduce the efficiency of the panels. In a way it is unfortunate that the panel doesn’t shut down at the slightest sign of corrosion. An inefficient but operational solar panel can limp on indefinitely, producing well below its potential. The story also points out that the sensitive parts of the panels are exposed to the elements, which makes problems more likely.

