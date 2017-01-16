Running Horse offers homesites with a view

Treed homesites and one brand new inventory home sit nestled within the growing community of Running Horse, a master-planned community attracting homebuyers interested in a small-town community, but who also desire easy highway access and nearby shopping and entertainment options. “Increasingly, people are looking for a home that can serve as a place to relax and enjoy time away from the demands of everyday life,” explains Jim Riddle, ReeceNichols agent and Running Horse community manager. “Whether buyers are looking for a home that’s move-in ready or the opportunity to build their dream home on the perfect homesite, we have options available for both. It’s worth visiting Running Horse.” Nearing completion is the Ashton, a spacious and well-appointed reverse 1.5-story home by Platte County native Matt Ernst of Ernst Brothers Construction.

