Lawmaker: Bill Will Help Rural Affordable Housing, Businesses

DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmakers are considering a first-of-its-kind effort to help with Colorado’s affordable housing crunch, especially in rural areas. “Obviously there’s a challenge with this because its new. It’s like blazing a trail and then other people can drive a wagon on that trail later. But blazing this trail … it’s going to be pretty divided,” said Rep. Jim Wilson, R-Chaffee County, who is sponsoring the bill. Wilson says it would go a long way toward helping not only with affordable housing, but business expansion in rural Colorado. “There’s really a tremendous asset to it as far as the economic development piece of it because right now, particularly in rural Colorado, employers are pretty well stretched,” Wilson said.

