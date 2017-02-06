South Bronx, NY set for 474-unit affordable housing project

The push by officials in New York to build new and revive existing affordable housing stock is seeing different approaches. The New York City Housing Authority’s Rental Assistance Demonstration Program recently announced that it is looking for private-sector support to upgrade roughly 1,700 units in Brooklyn and the Bronx. Meanwhile, the New York City Council late last year approved two low- and middle-income housing developments in the Bronx and East Harlem, which together are set to provide more than 2,000 affordable and semi-affordable housing units.

