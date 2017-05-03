S9 Architecture is Remaking the City and Suburbs Through Iterative Design

Technically-speaking, S9 Architecture was founded 5 years ago, but they state that “in our current iteration, it was founded about a year and a half ago…when we started with the marketing and a newly designed website” led by their new Marketing Director Cayetana Nicanor. Despite only starting to market the firm so recently, it already has 72 employees working on a number of mostly urban, and some suburban, projects. Regarding their approach, Navid Maqami, Founding Partner says that “we are not a firm that is interested in object-making but more about really understanding each project and trying to develop it based on the context of the project, the program, the client goals, and weave everything together from what we find to come up with unique solutions.”

READ MORE

Source: Archinect