San Antonio named this fall’s hottest single-family market

San Antonio was recently ranked as one of the hottest single-family markets in the country. In its seasonal list ranking the top 50 housing markets in the U. S. online real estate transaction marketplace Ten-X named San Antonio’s single-family market is the best in the country based off a number of desirability factors including affordability, economic growth and future growth prospects weighted against potential volatility.

Source: Biz Journals

