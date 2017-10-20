San Antonio named this fall’s hottest single-family market
San Antonio was recently ranked as one of the hottest single-family markets in the country. In its seasonal list ranking the top 50 housing markets in the U. S. online real estate transaction marketplace Ten-X named San Antonio’s single-family market is the best in the country based off a number of desirability factors including affordability, economic growth and future growth prospects weighted against potential volatility.
Source: Biz Journals