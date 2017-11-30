$95M San Fran Mixed-Use Development Gets Green Light

After breaking ground this summer on the Alexan Webster in Oakland, Calif., KTGY Architecture + Planning and Trammell Crow Residential have received approval from the planning commission for its $95 million mixed-use residential community in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood. “It is our objective to create thoughtfully-designed multifamily communities that are contextual and seamlessly fit into the community,” Jessica Musick, associate principal of KTGY, told Multi-Housing News. “We are thrilled to play a key role in providing this great neighborhood with new, sustainable housing as well as PDR (production, distribution and repair) and retail space that activate an improved streetscape.” Located at 360 5th St., the development will feature 127 apartments and more than 9,300 square feet of retail and creative workspace on .53 acres.

Source: IvyLee Rosario