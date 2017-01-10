Seattle City Council votes to give Lake City property to Low Income Housing Institute

In a 7-0 vote, the Seattle City Council approved turning over a property in Lake City to the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) as part of a project that’s been in the works for around six years, since Fire Station 39 moved to its brand-new digs next door. Since the city wasn’t using the old Station 39 property anymore, the city started accepting proposals for low-income housing at the site—eventually landing on a long-term, low-income housing facility operated by LIHI. Today, more than six years later, the City Council gave their OK to transfer the property. According to the ordinance just passed by Council, the finished project will include at least 70 units of housing—current plans include some family-friendly three-bedroom units in addition to studios and one- and two-bedrooms—a preschool operated by the Refugee Women’s Alliance, and a play area.

READ MORE